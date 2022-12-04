University of Wyoming and Ohio University to square off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following their exciting fall seasons, the Cowboys of the University of Wyoming and the Bobcats of Ohio University have been invited to play at the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on December 30 at 2:30 pm MST at Arizona Stadium.

The invitations were personally extended to Cowboys Coach Craig Bohl and Bobcats Coach Tim Albin earlier today.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Executive Director Kym Adair is thrilled to be welcoming these two dynamic programs to Tucson on the heels of their regular seasons.

“Both the Wyoming and Ohio football programs are known to be fan-fueled, and we look forward to welcoming their alumni and broad fan bases to Tucson with our signature Sonoran warmth and hospitality,” said Adair. “When coupled with the Southern Arizona community’s strong support of our game and associated bowl events, this promises to be an epic showdown in the desert on December 30.”

Wyoming comes to Tucson looking to recapture the magic of their visit to the Arizona Bowl in 2019 where they set several offensive Arizona Bowl records on their way to taking home the trophy. Coach Bohl has his Cowboys healthy and steadied by a defense capable of shutting down any opposition. Led by an always capable linebacking crew, Wyoming will look to break off some big plays like they did on their way to a 7-5 regular season, including winning four of their last contests.

Ohio travels to Tucson with a nine-win season in tow and looking for a tenth victory, a feat they have only achieved one time since 1968. The Ohio offense is, in a word, dangerous. Led by star running back Sieh Bangura, the Bobcats can strike from any distance and put points on the board in big numbers. The Mid-American Conference East Division Champions won seven straight games before falling short in the MAC Championship in Detroit. With one title already in hand, the Bobcats will look to end their 2022 campaign by lifting the trophy in Tucson.

Cowboys and Bobcats fans will have the opportunity to experience Tucson’s hospitality beginning on December 29 at 5:00 pm MST at the Downtown Pep Rally at 5th and Toole Avenues. The event will feature both football programs’ bands, cheerleaders, and mascots in a friendly rivalry.

On December 30, the gameday schedule starts at 10:00 am MST on the University of Arizona Mall with the Barstool Sports Tailgate Festival. The event will include food and beer vendors, a dynamic car show, cornhole, alumni parties, a stage with DJ entertainment, a Battle of the Bands competition between both teams’ marching bands, and a live broadcast of the “Barstool College Football Show.”

The Heroes Tribute Pre-Game Show inside Arizona Stadium will commence at 2:00 pm MST as A-10 jets from Davis Monthan Air Force Base fly overhead and the legendary Wings of Blue skydivers descend into Arizona Stadium to honor the men and women who serve on our behalf.

The celebrations will continue December 31 at the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash, Tucson’s take on Times Square, beginning at 6:00 pm MST. Live music will be performed throughout the evening, including a headline performance from Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. The Bash-worthy lineup will also include a Silent Disco presented by First Interstate Bank, food trucks, beer stations, and the world-renown taco drop at midnight followed by a spectacular fireworks show, presented by Tucson Federal Credit Union.

