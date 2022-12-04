Wisconsin, Oklahoma State to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Wisconsin and Oklahoma State will meet for the first time at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. This is the second time Wisconsin will be in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and the third appearance for Oklahoma State. The Badgers previously won in 1996 with Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne. The Cowboys will play in the bowl for the third time in program history following victories in 2007 and 2015.

“The Guaranteed Rate Bowl features the bowl season’s only scheduled Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup, with Wisconsin and Oklahoma State playing for the first time ever. That’s what Bowl season is all about, seeing matchups that don’t normally occur,” said Randal Norton, Guaranteed Rate Bowl Board Chair.

The Badgers enter the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 6-6 and defensively rank fourth in the Big 10 with 31 sacks. Quarterback Graham Mertz was good for 2,136 passing yards and 19 touchdowns this season. The Cowboys finished the regular season at 7-5, led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, last year’s Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game. Defensively, Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country in third-down defense (.270).

Fans can enjoy Bowl Season throughout the month with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade through Central Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Live coverage of the parade will be on 3TV right after Good Morning Arizona, starting at 10 a.m. The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 31, at State Farm Stadium, featuring the University of Michigan and Texas Christian University.

Tickets are available at guaranteedratebowl.com or by calling 480-350-0911. All tickets purchased for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl support Fiesta Bowl Charities and its mission to enhance the cause of Arizona nonprofits through youth, sports, and education. This year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl will kick off at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.