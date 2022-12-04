Advertise
Woman hit by car in Tucson’s midtown

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Friday night, Dec. 2.

Tucson police say they were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, where they found 61-year-old Tobie Lee Fares suffering from serious injuries.

Tucson fire medics treated her at the scene before taking her to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she died shortly after her arrival.

Detectives who processed the scene determined the driver of the car that hit Fares was not impaired, and Fares had not been walking on a marked crosswalk, which was a major factor in her death.

According to investigators, Fares had been walking south when she was hit by a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra, which had been headed west. The driver, a 40-year-old man, immediately stopped and cooperated with authorities.

As of Saturday, no arrests or citations had been made.

