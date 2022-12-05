Advertise
2 teens indicted on murder charges in deadly street racing crash that killed 4 in July

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July.

According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on 43rd Avenue near Thunderbird Road around 1:50 a.m. on Jul. 22. Arizona’s Family is not naming the minors involved as they have not been convicted, and it’s not clear if they’ll be tried as adults. The car hit an uninvolved car with six inside the vehicle that was trying to make a left turn at an intersection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver

The driver of the uninvolved car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was killed along with two passengers, Sara Anne Loustaunau and British Pena. Two teens in the stolen car were arrested on Oct. 27 and booked into Juvenile Corrections Center on various felony charges. On Friday, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted them on nine felony charges including four counts of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

“The senseless acts by these two individuals have brought pain and suffering to the families of those killed. This type of reckless behavior must stop, and for those who continue to engage in this type of dangerous activity, you will be held accountable,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

