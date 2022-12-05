85-year-old man dies after crash in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 85-year-old man recently succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car wreck on Tucson’s east side nearly a month ago.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to the 7600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in response to a collision between a silver 1989 Honda Civic and a green 2015 Subaru Forester.

When authorities arrived, they found the driver of the Honda suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital for treatment.

Detectives who conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene said the Honda was headed east on Broadway Boulevard, and was trying to make a left turn into a private drive, when it turned in front of the subaru.

Investigators determined the driver of the Subaru was not impaired during the time of the crash, and the Honda driver’s failure to yield while turning was a major factor in the collision.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Tucson police were notified that the driver of the Honda had died. He has been identified as Remo Ferraro.

As of Monday, no arrests or citations had been made.

