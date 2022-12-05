Arizona certifies 2022 election results

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly a month after the midterm election, the state’s results were certified Monday morning.

Several Arizona leaders, including Gov. Doug Ducey and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, signed off on the canvass that began shortly after 10 a.m., solidifying November’s results. Winners of the recount races, however, will be revealed in court.

“We are starting with the bigger counties on the first day because they have the most ballots to count,” said Allie Bones, Assistant Secretary of State. “So Maricopa and Pima will be on that first day. So, as soon as we finish their testing, they can start, and then we’ll kind of go through the week and traveling. We have to travel to each of those 15 counties to conduct the logic and accuracy test.”

Bones hopes the second round of tabulating can be complete by Christmas. In the meantime, expect numbers to be updated only a few times a week like we typically see. During a recount, that can’t happen. Instead, results will be posted once every county is done counting.

“Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”

The statewide certification, known as a canvass, was signed by Hobbs, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, a Ducey appointee.

When the same group certified the 2020 election, Ducey silenced a call from then-President Donald Trump, who was at the time in a frenetic push to persuade Republican allies to go along with his attempts to overturn the election he lost.

“This is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” Ducey said. “It’s one that recognizes the votes cast by the citizens of our great state.”

The official canvass comes after a judge ordered Cochise County supervisors to certify their results when county board members had tried to delay their canvass citing equipment concerns.

Last week, the Arizona Secretary of State’s office sent a memo to the state attorney general and the Cochise County attorney urging them to investigate the actions of two members of that county’s board of supervisors for “potential violations of Arizona law.”

The board voted 2-0 Thursday, Dec. 1, to approve the election results after Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered the board members to submit their election results. Initially, the board tabled the election canvass during a Nov. 18 public meeting, then chose not to canvass the election on Nov. 28. Both times, the supervisors cited uncertainty about election equipment as a reason to delay the canvass.

Once a Democratic stronghold, Arizona’s top races went resoundingly for Democrats after Republicans nominated a slate of candidates backed by Trump who focused on supporting his false claims about the 2020 election. In addition to Hobbs and Mayes, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was re-elected and Democrat Adrian Fontes won the race for attorney general.

