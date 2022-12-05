Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Grant, Oracle

Advertise
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home near Grant and Oracle in Tucson.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Grant and Oracle in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of West Rillito Street.

The TPD said the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will take over the investigation, as is normal with officer-involved shootings.

PRCIT, which was formed in March 2022, is comprised of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and eight police departments. The multi-agency group investigates all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

