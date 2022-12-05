Advertise
KOLD
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson

Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was extradited from Mexico City to Tucson sometime last month.(Igor Stevanovic | Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, according to the FBI.

Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana to the Nebraska chapter of a notorious street gang from June 2006 to July 2011. Gortari-Redondo and seven other co-conspirators were arrested in August 2011.

The FBI said that on the third day of trial in June 2013, Gortari-Redondo failed to appear in court but the trail continued without him. He was sentenced to 162 months in prison for money laundering, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and other charges. FBI officials said Gortari-Redondo was taken into custody in Mexico City and extradited to Tucson last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

