FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out this week!
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things are clearing out and drying up this week! Highs start off in the low 70s before a system brushes to our north and cools us into the low 60s later this week. Rain not expected.
Monday: Skies clearing with highs around 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
