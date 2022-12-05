FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things are clearing out and drying up this week! Highs start off in the low 70s before a system brushes to our north and cools us into the low 60s later this week. Rain not expected.

Monday: Skies clearing with highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

