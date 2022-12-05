Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out this week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 5th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Things are clearing out and drying up this week! Highs start off in the low 70s before a system brushes to our north and cools us into the low 60s later this week. Rain not expected.

Monday: Skies clearing with highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 10 westbound reopens in Tucson after crash
Vehicle thefts tend to increase during the last three months of the year. Data shows instead of...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
Michael Koch
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 5th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, December 5th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Dense Fog Advisory through morning commute
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022