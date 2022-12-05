I-10 west closed in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tucson after a serious crash on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck took place near the Craycroft Road exit.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and find other routes.

As of Sunday evening, authorities had not estimated when the lanes would reopen. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

