Man arrested after road rage incident in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a woman in another vehicle while he was driving on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive by shooting and a hit and run. He was arrested on Saturday evening and booked into the Pima County jail.

Tucson police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to an area neat South Alvernon Way and East Irvington Road, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators who talked to witnesses and collected evidence say Koch was driving when he shot into another vehicle which was carrying the woman and another passenger. Only the woman was struck, according to officers.

Koch’s car then collided with another car, and Koch fled the scene before authorities found him that evening.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, police say.

