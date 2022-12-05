Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened just after 7 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving an armed man in a home in the 500 block of West Rillito Street.

Officers located the residence and began trying to coax the man out of the home. Eventually, the suspect came out with a gun, and shot in the direction of the officers. The officers then fired back, striking the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is conducting the criminal portion of the investigation while the TPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation, as is normal with officer-involved shootings.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been assigned as the primary agency in this investigation.

PRCIT, which was formed in March 2022, is comprised of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and eight police departments. The multi-agency group investigates all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

