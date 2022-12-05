Advertise
KOLD
Scottsdale police officers injured after driver flees traffic stop in Old Town

Four police officers were injured after being hit by a driver resisting arrest at a traffic...
Four police officers were injured after being hit by a driver resisting arrest at a traffic stop Saturday night.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four police officers were injured after being hit by a driver resisting arrest at a traffic stop Saturday night in Old Town Scottsdale. Around 10:45 p.m., Scottsdale police pulled over a driver going the wrong way in front of El Hefe, just south of Camelback Road and east of Scottsdale Road in the Entertainment District. Police say the driver was going north on Saddlebag Trail despite the “Wrong Way” signs.

Two police officers stopped the driver and requested backup when the driver and front seat passenger ignored the officer’s requests and began arguing with the police. Two more officers arrived on the scene, and police say the driver continued to disobey the officer’s instructions. According to police, one of the officers told the driver to turn off the car and remove the keys. Again, the driver refused, so one officer opened the door and began removing the driver from the car.

According to Scottsdale police, the driver resisted and fought with the officer. The driver then put the car in “drive” and drove away, injuring the officer’s hand in the car door. The driver also hit three police officers standing around the car, investigators said. The officers suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital. The driver then hit two people crossing the street; fortunately, they were not hurt.

Police could not stop the car and the driver and passenger got away. However, police say they know who the driver is and are working on confirming who the passenger is. Scottsdale police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

