Highway 90 closed near Benson closed due to incident at truck stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 is closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop has been evacuated.

The CCSO said the closure was caused by “an incident at/near the Love’s Truck Stop.”

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

