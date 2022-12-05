Advertise
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

