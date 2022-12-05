Advertise
UPDATE: $13k reward offered for info on suspect in kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.
Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., is wanted on a kidnapping charge in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are offering a $13,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a pregnant real estate agent in Tucson in October.

Authorities said it happened at a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Once officers arrived, they said, they learned that a female Realtor was showing a house to a prospective buyer when 31-year-old Donasti Davonsiea, also known as Juan Nunley Jr., assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

The victim was able to escape and called 911.

After detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews, they were able to identify the suspect as Davonsiea and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators learned that the victim had been pregnant at the time of the kidnapping, but miscarried three days after the attack due to her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with her family.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he has been convicted in Pima County of numerous crimes within the past 20 years:

  • Second-degree burglary and weapons misconduct in 2003. He was sentenced to 5.5 years for burglary and 1.5 years for a second-degree escape charge that year.
  • Weapons misconduct in 2011. He was sentenced to 3.5 years
  • Theft and attempted trafficking of stolen property in 2015. He was sentenced to seven years.

In 2018, he was also convicted in Graham County for second-degree escape and sentenced to two years.

Davonsiea is 5-foot-9, 150-pounds, bald with hazel eyes and has numerous tattoos on his arms, chest and neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

