UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and died near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to Tucson police, officers were sent to the scene around 8 p.m. in response to reports that a woman had been hit by a black 2002 Dodge Ram.

Though medics tried to save the woman’s life, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the woman was crossing Irvington Road when she was hit by the car, which was headed west. At the time, investigators said, the woman was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing and was walking in a poorly lit area.

Additionally, the roads were wet and the fog limited the visibility of drivers in the area.

The driver of the Dodge immediately stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, and the woman’s jaywalking was a major factor.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity until her next of kin can be notified.

As of Monday, no charges or citations had been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.