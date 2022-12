TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle.

The TPD said more details would be released on Monday.

