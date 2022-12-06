Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: things are drying out!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, December 6th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Skies are clearing out and drying up this week! Highs start off in the low 70s before a system brushes to our north and cools us into the low 60s later this week. Rain not expected.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

