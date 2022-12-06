Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road

Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over on West Arivaca Road before the shooting Sunday, Dec. 4.(File image courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A smuggling suspect was killed in a trooper-involved shooting Sunday, Dec. 4, on West Arivaca Road south of Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The trooper was injured, but the DPS did not release details about the injury.

The DPS said the incident began when the trooper stopped a large sport utility vehicle for multiple traffic violations and suspected criminal activity.

The trooper could not see through the SUV’s tinted windows and as he approached the vehicle, a passenger in the rear abruptly opened a door and confronted the trooper. As the trooper attempted to control this passenger. DPS suspects that the driver was involved in human smuggling. There were eight people in the vehicle.

According to DPS, the trooper ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle and pointed his duty weapon at the driver during the confrontation, which DPS characterized as pre-planned.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle with both the trooper and the rear passenger still partially in and out of the vehicle. The trooper, fearing for his safety and the safety of the passenger, fired one round, striking the driver. The trooper was not aware that the suspect was struck.

The trooper ran back to his vehicle and pursued the suspect east on Arivaca Road until the suspect vehicle stopped after traveling about one mile.

While waiting for backup, the trooper secured the occupants of the suspect vehicle and determined that the driver was injured from the shooting. After securing the vehicle, the trooper began life-saving efforts on the suspect. Law enforcement and fire/medical personnel continued the life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain
Michael Koch
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing...
Renowned boxing referee Mills Lane dies at 85
Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and...
Couple in their 70s meet, get engaged and tie the knot at the grocery store
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder