Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A smuggling suspect was killed in a trooper-involved shooting Sunday, Dec. 4, on West Arivaca Road south of Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The trooper was injured, but the DPS did not release details about the injury.

The DPS said the incident began when the trooper stopped a large sport utility vehicle for multiple traffic violations and suspected criminal activity.

The trooper could not see through the SUV’s tinted windows and as he approached the vehicle, a passenger in the rear abruptly opened a door and confronted the trooper. As the trooper attempted to control this passenger. DPS suspects that the driver was involved in human smuggling. There were eight people in the vehicle.

According to DPS, the trooper ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle and pointed his duty weapon at the driver during the confrontation, which DPS characterized as pre-planned.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle with both the trooper and the rear passenger still partially in and out of the vehicle. The trooper, fearing for his safety and the safety of the passenger, fired one round, striking the driver. The trooper was not aware that the suspect was struck.

The trooper ran back to his vehicle and pursued the suspect east on Arivaca Road until the suspect vehicle stopped after traveling about one mile.

While waiting for backup, the trooper secured the occupants of the suspect vehicle and determined that the driver was injured from the shooting. After securing the vehicle, the trooper began life-saving efforts on the suspect. Law enforcement and fire/medical personnel continued the life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.