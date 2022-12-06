Advertise
Marana police adding holiday patrols to deter criminals

By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Marana Police Department are adding extra patrols to areas like malls and shopping centers as part of the department’s annual operation.

These extra patrols are something MPD has done for years.

“We’ve really pulled out our resources, had extra officers out the week leading up to Christmas, making sure we are visible in the shopping areas, the malls and then we’ll hit the day after Christmas because we know that’s a busy day as well,” MPD Lt. Tim Brunenkant said.

The goal of the patrols is to be more visible, especially to criminals. But police say there are some things you can do to stay safe.

Lock your doors when you leave your car even if you’re only gone for a few minutes.

Next, make sure your windows and sunroof are fully closed when you leave your car. Even leaving the windows cracked can invite thieves to try and break in.

Do not keep anything of value in your car but if you must, keep valuables out of sight.

When leaving the store, have your keys ready, but don’t unlock your car until you’re actually ready to put all your shopping items in.

And try to park in well-lit areas. Parking where there is light or cameras can deter someone from breaking into your car.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

