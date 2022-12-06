Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

ODOT crews installing boulders under overpass
ODOT crews installing boulders under overpass(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders.

FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite.

SEE ALSO: City Council approves $27M to help build 6 of Wheeler’s designated camping sites

ODOT says the city of Portland cleared out the most recent group of campers last week, and ODOT crews began their work Monday morning.

The project is similar to other boulder placements along freeways, including the one along Interstate 205 at Southeast Powell. ODOT says the boulders help prevent illegal camping activity and have been successful in other areas.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain
Michael Koch
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing...
Renowned boxing referee Mills Lane dies at 85
Two people in their 70s met at an Arizona grocery store and ended up getting engaged and...
Couple in their 70s meet, get engaged and tie the knot at the grocery store
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder