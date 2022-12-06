Remembering former Congressman and Arizona legend, Jim Kolbe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends, family and colleagues of Former southern Arizona Congressman, Jim Kolbe are mourning and remembering all the good he did throughout his lifetime.

The moderate republican died over the weekend at the age of 80.

Those who knew him are reflecting on his 22-years in Washington and his leadership across the country.

“Jim was a fierce champion for his district,” said Hassan Hijazi, UA Assistant Vice President for the Arizona International Division.

Tom Zoellner is a Political Analyst and a professor. He said Kolbe’s desire to help southern Arizona shined throughout his time in office.

“He really didn’t ask questions about what party you supported, he really wasn’t into debating ideologies. He really just wanted to help Tucson,” Zoellner said.

The southern Arizona legend spent his 80 years of life serving others.

He grew up in Patagonia in Santa Cruz County and later served in the Vietnam War before becoming an Arizona State Legislator and later a Congressman in 1985.

Ron Barber, Former Congressman said his values were one of a kind.

“He was a moderate, obviously a Republican, typically fiscally conservative, but socially quite progressive when it came to issues like women’s right to choose,” said Barber.

W. Mark Clark is a social worker. He said he became a Republican so he could vote for Kolbe when he ran for Congress.

“Jim really almost single-handedly as the chair of the judiciary committee prevented a number of pretty anti-choice pieces of legislation from being heard in his committee and therefore they wouldn’t get passed by the state legislature,” said Clark.

In 1996 he was forced to come out as a gay man after a magazine threatened to do it for him.

“Jim made some votes that he later said he should not have made. Some of this was voting against his own private conscious in order to hide something in his personal life. When he was unwillingly outed by the Advocate magazine, he described it as a bit of a relief,” said Zoellner.

He was one of two openly gay members of the house. Something Barber said is not easy to be as an elected official.

“And there were many other people in the house that I learned then and later who were also gay but afraid to come out,” Barber said.

In terms of his congressional work, he was known as “the champion of free trade with Mexico”

“If you got free trade, then you got Jim. With those in which he disagreed, and I was one of them, it never got disagreeable. He really followed the star in his mentor Barry Goldwater in that regard,” Zoellner said.

Kolbe left The Republican Party in 2018 and became an independent.

“Because it wasn’t his party anymore. He’s famously said he didn’t leave the party, the party left him and I think that’s famously true for him and many others,” Barber said.

He is survived by his husband, Hector Alfonso

Those who know the family, or worked alongside Kolbe say they had their own family that will forever cherish all Kolbe did for southern Arizona and the country.

“We miss him very much and southern Arizona and the country in general lost one of the best leaders ever that came to congress,” said Hijazi.

