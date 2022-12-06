Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cold and flu season is here, but germs that cause colds are in the air year-round.

So why do people seem to get sick more in winter?

A new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology may have the answer, and it may sound disappointingly simple.

Colds are caused by the cold - cold weather that is - and the effect it has on your nose.

According to the study, the chilly air damages the immune response in the nostrils.

In fact, reducing the temperature by as little as 9 degrees inside the nose kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Medical experts are calling the finding a scientific breakthrough.

According to one doctor, “This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain
Michael Koch
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

Latest News

Albuquerque authorities reported a missing 5-year-old Oreyana Clinton has been found safe.
5-year-old New Mexico girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
LIVE: Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products