Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police searching for missing man

David Robertson
David Robertson(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing.

Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street.

He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
UPDATE: Woman hit by car, killed near Irvington, Mountain
Michael Koch
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob