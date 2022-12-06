Tucson police searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing.

Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street.

He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

