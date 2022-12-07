Crash closes portion of Magee Road near Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of North Shannon Road and West Magee Road.

Eastbound Magee is closed just west of the intersection.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.