Crash closes portion of Magee Road near Shannon Road

Eastbound Magee Road is closed just west of Shannon Road because of a crash.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of North Shannon Road and West Magee Road.

Eastbound Magee is closed just west of the intersection.

Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

