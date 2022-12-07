Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for the rest of the week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 7th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm passing to our north will bring a chance for rain north and east of Tucson Wednesday. Breezy to gusty southwest winds will carry in slightly cooler air. Temps will hover near normal through the weekend before another storm moves in late Sunday into Monday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkle. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: 20% rain chance late. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny but much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

