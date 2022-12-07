Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” Medwick explained.

Some people in the area were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight.

Although their friends may believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are to credit for causing this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

Latest News

A mischievous dog set off a fire alarm while at a daycare center in Grimes, Iowa.
Attention-seeking pup snags fire alarm at doggie day care
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
A mischievous dog set off a fire alarm while at a daycare center in Grimes, Iowa.
Dog pulls fire alarm at doggie daycare in Iowa
Wignall’s response to each phone call starts by saying that he is, in fact, not with Kari...
Lake Havasu man’s phone number mistakenly listed as Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road