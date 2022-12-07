Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson Wednesday, Dec. 7.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side, near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at an apartment complex at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

Latest News

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage
Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder