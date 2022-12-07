Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Stolen car chase ends with driver crashing into Salt River ravine; 2 people in custody

Police say two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the Salt River ravine on Tuesday night.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police say two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the Salt River ravine on Tuesday night. Just after 8:15 p.m., Tempe police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle with two people inside near 40th Street and University Drive. When police attempted to stop the driver, they drove off and hit a patrol car. A chase began between the driver and Tempe police, but officers backed off due to the suspect driving erratically, investigators said.

TRENDING: Mayo Clinic surgeons perform first-of-its-kind heart transplant in Arizona

Police later spotted the car near Interstate 10 and University Drive, where the driver had driven off a cliff and crashed into the ravine. Firefighters arrived and found the car 200 feet down the ravine. One person inside the car had to be rescued. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
Man dies in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
The University of Arizona has received a whole-genome sequencer device worth $1.3 million for...
University of Arizona gains new tool for childhood disease research
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering thousand of cases
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road