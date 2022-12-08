Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Execution warrant sought for an Arizona death row inmate

Aaron Gunches, 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband.
Aaron Gunches, 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday requested the state Supreme Court issue a warrant of execution for death row inmate Aaron Gunches.

The 51-year-old Gunches was originally sentenced to death in 2008. He’s one of 21 death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals.

Last month, Gunches asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a death warrant for him to give closure to the victim’s family.

The state has 110 inmates on death row and has already executed three inmates this year. If the Arizona Supreme Court grants the warrant, the execution date would be set for 35 days after the approval.

Prosecutors said Gunches fatally shot his girlfriend’s ex-husband in 2002 and the victim’s body was later found in a desert area.

Gunches was pulled over by the Arizona Department of Public Safety near the California border in 2003 and shot a trooper twice, according to authorities. The trooper survived thanks to a bulletproof vest and bullet casings from the shooting scene matched the ones found near Price’s body.

Gunches later pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing Price and to the attempted murder of the DPS trooper.

In 2010, the Arizona Supreme Court found an error in the sentencing proceeding and remanded Gunches’ case for new sentencing. He was sentenced to death again in 2013.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Philly’s slain ‘Boy in Box’ is named after 66 years of mystery
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Phoenix police say a man was walking his son to school when they were hit by an SUV Thursday...
Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix