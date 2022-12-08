Advertise
22 students treated after getting sick during field trip in Peoria; one hospitalized

Officials with Peoria Unified School District said it appeared no one was in serious condition.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews were at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria on Thursday afternoon when over a dozen sixth-grade students reported feeling sick and throwing up after eating lunch off campus during a field trip. Peoria Fire Captain David Arreguin says 96 students went on the field trip, but staff began calling 911 as some started getting sick. Dozens of firefighters arrived and checked out 22 students. One student was taken to the hospital.

Video from Arizona’s Family new chopper showed one student being put in an ambulance. School officials didn’t say what the students ate.

Parents who are picking up their kids will need to go through the school’s main front entrance. Once parents are at the school, they’re asked to go to the back of the school to pick up their child in the cafeteria.

