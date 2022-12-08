Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet this week, but BIG changes next week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, December 8th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temps will hover near normal through the weekend before another storm moves in late Sunday into Monday. This storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow Sunday night through Monday night with the coldest temperatures of the season to follow!

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: 10% rain chance. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

