Preteen girl missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco.

At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt and blue and purple leggings.

She is stands at 5′2” and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.