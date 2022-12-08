Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

“Tripledemic” hitting healthcare workers hard after three years of COVID

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hospitals and hospital staff just can’t catch a break.

After two years of dealing with the deadly COVID-19 virus, hospitals are now hit with a “tripledemic”, COVID, flu and RSV.

“The public, I guess, is protected or shielded from seeing what’s going on,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, the Director of Health for the University of Arizona.

But the hospitals are not shielded and are bearing the brunt of COVID numbers which increased by a third is just a week and flu and RSV numbers which are the highest in a decade. The public is not seeing what’s going on behind the hospital walls.

“We’re not seeing an emergency room where people struggling to breathe, watching people puke their guts out, they are just numbers,” Dr. Gerald said. “We wake up and read the box score.”

“That box score is the state data dashboard which shows 15,983 new cases this week, four thousand more than last week. We see the numbers. The medical staff sees the people.

“The system in being stressed, not to the degree it was at the peak of COVID, but nevertheless, when you think about our healthcare professionals on the front line now for almost three years now with one threat after another,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, the former US Surgeon General.

Because this year, not only is COVID the threat, but so is influenza which started earlier than usual this year and RSV which is seeing its worst year in more than a decade. “There’s a considerable amount of lives that have been lost and disrupted because of these illnesses and our job as public health professionals is to try to manage that to keep the burden as low as possible but still allow people to live their lives,” Dr. Gerald said.

But what is missing this season, is full co-operation from the public which is suffering COVID fatigue. Vaccine uptake has been sagging with fewer than one in ten getting the new bivalent booster shot. Mask wearing, while still a personal choice has been spotty at best, leaving some health departments and professionals frustrated.

“It’s always going to be a line between pushing too hard and alienating the population and creating resentment versus structuring them so they work and they’re accepted,” according to Dr. Gerald.

But for some that acceptance is hard to come by. leading to what we have today, a tripledemic with another eight weeks or more before it begins to slow.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
Eight people were in the vehicle that an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper pulled...
UPDATE: DPS identifies 18-year-old killed in trooper-involved shooting on Arivaca Road
Manuel Gortari-Redondo was sentenced to 162 months in prison for on various charges and was...
FBI says fugitive has been extradited from Mexico to Tucson

Latest News

“Tripledemic” hitting healthcare workers hard after three years of COVID
“Tripledemic” hitting healthcare workers hard after three years of COVID
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
Future off Political polling after 2022 midterms
Missing the Mark?
Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony on University of Arizona campus