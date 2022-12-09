Advertise
Abe Hamadeh, RNC push forward with lawsuit against top election officials

Mayes held lead of only 511 votes over Hamadeh. A recount is underway for the race.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Republican Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee had their first election lawsuit thrown out over a week ago, Hamadeh announced on Friday afternoon he filed another lawsuit against Arizona’s top election officials, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Democratic opponent Kris Mayes. Hobbs’ office confirmed they received the lawsuit and are reviewing it.

Hamadeh’s original lawsuit was dismissed on Nov. 29 when it was filed too early due to Cochise County’s delay in certifying their results. The Superior Court of Arizona said all election results statewide must be certified before lawsuits can be filed. Hamadeh previously said he would go forward with the lawsuit after the completion of the canvass.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early

The lawsuit says Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee aren’t alleging fraud or manipulation by elections officials but are filing to make sure all legal votes are counted and illegal votes aren’t counted. It also highlights the errors during the general election, including issues with tabulation machines at some Maricopa County polling locations. The lawsuit alleges the effect of the mistakes is crucial to the outcome of the attorney general race. Mayes held a lead of only 511 votes over Hamadeh. A recount is underway for the race.

“Maricopa County faced unprecedented and unacceptable issues on Election Day. Arizonans deserved better,” Hamadeh said in a portion of his statement. “I’m not desperate to be a politician. I’m desperately worried about our country. Right now confidence in our elections are at an all time low due to the hubris and incompetence of election officials to not take legitimate election issues seriously.”

Fields Mosley, Maricopa County spokesperson, released a statement about Hamadeh’s lawsuit.

