Action Day: Storm expected to bring rain, mountain snow Monday

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona beginning Sunday night, Dec. 11, and lasting through Monday night, Dec. 12.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day Monday, Dec. 12, because of a storm in the forecast.

This storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow Sunday night through Monday night.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FRIDAY: Clouds to start, clearing to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 30% rain chance at night. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: 70% rain chance. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

