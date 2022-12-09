Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.

The specifics of the party ban are that certain one-night bookings on Dec. 31 will be blocked—renters without a positive history or no history on the service. The new restriction builds upon the company’s change in policy this past summer when they outlined behaviors that would penalize those involved by suspending accounts or removing the property from their service. In extreme cases, Airbnb could place a property on a company blacklist that prevents it from any future consideration. The company also developed aspects of its software to deter such behavior.

The NYE rule will be in effect for that weekend in 11 countries, including the US (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, the UK, and – new for 2022 – Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb,” says Naba Banerjee, Airbnb Director of Trust Product and Operations. “With the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community. These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests, and communities to enjoy their end-of-year celebrations with added reassurance.”

