FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend, BIG changes next week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, December 9th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temps will hover near normal through the weekend before another storm moves in late Sunday into Monday. This storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow Sunday night through Monday night with the coldest temperatures of the season to follow!

Friday: Clouds to start, clearing to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 70s. 30% rain chance at night.

Monday: 70% rain chance. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s and falling through the afternoon.

Tuesday: 10% rain/snow chance in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s. Freezing temperatures overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Freezing temperatures overnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

