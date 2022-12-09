Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Food for the future: How the University of Arizona is stepping in to help agriculture and food production

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Climate change is threatening the future of food production in Arizona and around the world. Now, the University of Arizona wants to find solutions with a new commission.

This new advisory commission will spend the next six months researching the future of agriculture and food production. From there, the panel will figure out how the university can turn certain climate threats into opportunities.

“We’re in Arizona. We legitimately are the place that needs to solve this problem of how you keep the people who are producing our food and agriculture productive even in the face of a drying climate and water cut backs,” Paul Brierley, Executive Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture said.

Brierley and the other advisers will look at what challenges are we are facing in Arizona. And what resources are out there that the University of Arizona can eventually help with.

Some of the goals the commission has during their six month project is: to summarize the threats of drought and climate change to Arizona’s agricultural production systems. The team will also conduct a comprehensive and constructive review of the expertise and resources of what can be done to solve these problems. They will also provide actions for the university to address as well.

In a press release about the commission, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said, “As a rapidly drying climate threatens food and agriculture systems around the globe, Arizona’s agriculture industry will need innovative solutions to continue producing food and other goods year-round for the state and beyond.”

“From leveraging transformative agricultural practices to enhanced data tools for rapid analysis of challenges and changes within agricultural and food production, research-based solutions will be critical. Our ability to be agile and resilient in the face of this challenge affects not only agricultural production and food security, but also the economic vitality of our rural communities,” Robbins continued.

Brierley said if the panel can find solutions here in Arizona, then they will be able to help all places with dry climates across the globe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at 5515 S. Forgeus Avenue in Tucson...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, left, wants to speed up the ballot counting process...
Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home