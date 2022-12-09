Advertise
Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman

Robert J. Ocano (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago.

Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.

Ocano’s sentencing hearing is set for March 3, 2023.

Tucson police were called to The Woods Apartments on Feb. 26, 2019 after 61-year-old Lorraine Martinez Salas’ husband found her suffering from gunshot wounds inside their home. Her husband told police he saw a man run out of the apartment.

Officers arrested Ocano in the area.

Salas’ twin sister later told KOLD News 13 that Ocano had previously shown up at her door twice, asking for food. The sister, Laura Salas Rodrigues, said Salas had fed him both times.

Rodrigues said her sister had recently celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary and was loved by many.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

