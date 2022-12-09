Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix police identify 6-year-old boy hit, killed while walking to school

Phoenix police say a man was walking his son to school when they were hit by an SUV Thursday...
Phoenix police say a man was walking his son to school when they were hit by an SUV Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the young boy who was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to school on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child dies after being struck by SUV in Phoenix

Sgt. Brian Bower says 6-year-old Julius Rainbolt was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing 27th Avenue, just south of Camelback Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The boy was reportedly with his father at the time of the accident, who police say was not seriously hurt.

School officials later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the child was a student at Granada West Elementary School. The school’s principal later shared a statement with the community.

Details on what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but police say the SUV driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
Super Bowl LVII is February 12, 2023. It will be the third Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Local, state, federal agencies test Super Bowl security response
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment...
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33