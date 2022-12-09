Phoenix police identify 6-year-old boy hit, killed while walking to school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the young boy who was hit and killed while crossing the street on his way to school on Thursday.

Sgt. Brian Bower says 6-year-old Julius Rainbolt was killed when he was hit by an SUV while crossing 27th Avenue, just south of Camelback Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The boy was reportedly with his father at the time of the accident, who police say was not seriously hurt.

School officials later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the child was a student at Granada West Elementary School. The school’s principal later shared a statement with the community.

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the unexpected loss of one of our Granada West students. Losing one of our students is challenging for many of our teachers and staff. Tomorrow, we will have support available for students and staff that need a safe space to process this difficult moment.

Details on what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but police say the SUV driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

