Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know

Preps for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair
By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live music, art and other big traditions are back in Tucson as the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns.

Organizers say they’re expecting more than 300,000 people to come out this year. This event is also a big deal for the city’s economy, the many vendors and the nearby businesses.

With all the available shopping, this event brings in millions of dollars and some of it helps the local infrastructure.

The fair opens at 10 a.m. each morning and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be Christmas carolers, and Santa will also be at the fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers are offering free dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID vaccines and other health-related services.

“It’s definitely the community event here,” Fourth Avenue Merchants Association Chief Operating Officer Casey Anderson said. “It’s just a great event. It brings together the whole community. It provides so many jobs for people. It’s a great way to come and do your holiday shopping and just be outside.”

Free shuttle service is provided from the Pennington Street Garage, and organizers recommend using the Sun Link streetcar, if possible. For a full list of traffic closures and other information, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing preteen girl found in Tucson
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep dancing.
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Preps for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair
Preps for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair
Before you hang your Christmas lights, there are a few safety tips you need to keep in mind.
Avoiding a decorating disaster this holiday season
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Keep safety in mind this holiday season
Keep safety in mind this holiday season