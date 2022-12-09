Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Live music, art and other big traditions are back in Tucson as the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns.

Organizers say they’re expecting more than 300,000 people to come out this year. This event is also a big deal for the city’s economy, the many vendors and the nearby businesses.

With all the available shopping, this event brings in millions of dollars and some of it helps the local infrastructure.

The fair opens at 10 a.m. each morning and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be Christmas carolers, and Santa will also be at the fair on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers are offering free dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID vaccines and other health-related services.

“It’s definitely the community event here,” Fourth Avenue Merchants Association Chief Operating Officer Casey Anderson said. “It’s just a great event. It brings together the whole community. It provides so many jobs for people. It’s a great way to come and do your holiday shopping and just be outside.”

Free shuttle service is provided from the Pennington Street Garage, and organizers recommend using the Sun Link streetcar, if possible. For a full list of traffic closures and other information, you can click here.

