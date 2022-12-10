Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crumbl Cookies is opening the doors to its newest Tucson location nest week.

The location’s grand opening 8 a.m. Dec. 16 at it’s new place: 4850 South Landing Way.

During its first week, Crumbl Cookies plans to feature six of its over 200 weekly rotating flavors. Popular flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, key line pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and many more.

Curbside pickup, delivery and catering starts at the new location on Dec. 21

From then on, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

