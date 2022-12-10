FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny weekend ahead but freezing temps on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions with seasonable temperatures through the weekend. Gusty winds will develop ahead of the next weather system Sunday afternoon and Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night. Coldest temperatures of the season so far with a lower desert freeze likely Wednesday morning.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday: Showers. High near 53. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

