Suspect in assault, attempted kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent arrested in Texas

Juan Nunley Jr. also uses the alias Donasti Davonsiea.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The suspect in an October assault and attempted kidnapping of a Tucson real estate agent was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that Juan Nunley Jr. was booked under the alias Donasti Davonsiea into the El Paso County Jail in El Paso, Texas, as a fugitive from justice/Arizona.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home near Glenn Street and Mountain Avenue on Oct. 8.

Police say the agent was showing a house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

No additional information about Wednesday’s arrest was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

