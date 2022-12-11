Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Beautiful weekend ahead of winter storm Monday

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our beautiful weekend weather continues Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s returning. Breezy conditions pick up Sunday afternoon with gusts 20 to 25 mph possible. These winds of change will usher in a winter storm starting late Sunday night!

Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures are expected Monday with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for areas above 4,500 feet. Precipitation will exit from west to east Monday night with patchy frost possible in Tucson early Tuesday. The Old Pueblo will likely experience its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson, and Abby Olson and their crew say they're...
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
4th Avenue Street Fair
Tucson’s winter street fair returns for 53rd year; what you need to know
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
Corrections officers may get an early Christmas gift from Pima County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Robert J. Ocano (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman

Latest News

Allie Potter December 10 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and sunny weekend ahead but freezing temps on the way
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ready for weather whiplash?
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022