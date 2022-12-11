FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Beautiful weekend ahead of winter storm Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our beautiful weekend weather continues Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s returning. Breezy conditions pick up Sunday afternoon with gusts 20 to 25 mph possible. These winds of change will usher in a winter storm starting late Sunday night!

Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures are expected Monday with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for areas above 4,500 feet. Precipitation will exit from west to east Monday night with patchy frost possible in Tucson early Tuesday. The Old Pueblo will likely experience its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning freeze. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

