FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounding out the weekend with sunshine and warm temps but cold temps are on the way

Allie Potter December 11 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds will begin to develop later today ahead of the next weather system Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night. Snow levels may approach some valley floors. Coldest temperatures of the season so far with a lower desert freeze likely Wednesday morning.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

