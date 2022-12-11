Advertise
NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

