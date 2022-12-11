U.S. Border Patrol arrest large group of migrants in Ajo

AJO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin said between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Ajo Station agents encountered three large groups of migrants.

Modlin said a total of 204 were taken into custody, all adults and family units.

“Despite the challenges large groups present, Tucson Sector agents remain steadfast,” said Modlin.

U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo. (U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector)

U.S. Border Patrol arrest 204 migrants in Ajo. (U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector)

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.